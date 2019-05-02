Congressman Brings Bucket of KFC to Hearing to Shade No-Show AG William Barr

Politics can be messy. But rarely is it as messy as it was Thursday morning, when a congressman feasted on a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary hearing in a delicious attempt at shading Attorney General William Barr.
Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee who sits on the House Judiciary committee, showed up to a scheduled hearing on Capitol Hill at 9am with a bucket of KFC chicken, then proceeded to dig into it as it began. The hearing drew a great deal of attention because Attorney General William Barr was summoned to testify in front of the committee over his handling of the Mueller Report, but refused to do so over disagreements over how the questioning would take place. So, rather than criticize the AG outright for not showing, Cohen decided to take a more symbolic and deliciously stunt-y approach, by inferring Barr was too chicken to show up.
When the hearing was dismissed, Cohen left the room, but not before placing the bucket of chicken and an ornamental ceramic chicken he'd brought with him on the table where Barr would have been seated. The press, unsurprisingly, took notice of the whole spectacle, and Cohen seized the moment to make his position on Barr's refusal clear.
"He's here" Cohen said, pointing to the chicken and KFC bucket, in response to a mention from a reporter of Barr's absence, according to CBS News.
Cohen later fielded questions from the press outside the hearing room, and brought the ceramic chicken with him.
"Chicken Barr should have showed up today and answered questions," he said, hoisting the chicken up to the podium.
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum or how you feel about this unusual stunt, let the record show that KFC chicken is freaking delicious.
Anyone want to bet that the fried chicken chain sees a boost in sales today?
