Jupiter, Saturn & the Moon Form a Triangle in the Sky Tonight. Here's How to Watch.

The solar system's royalty will be getting geometric with the Earth's moon this week.

The moon will be hanging out with Jupiter and Saturn the nights of June 7 and 8. You'll be able to catch them late at night up until just before sunrise in the southeastern sky. The positioning will change, with the moon being just nearby rather than right in the mix on June 7. However, you'll be able to see all three in close proximity on both nights.

The three celestial objects will be moving throughout the night, but in the late evening on June 8, you'll be able to see the moon sitting below the pair of gas giants forming a triangle -- albeit an awkward one -- low in the sky. The moon will be bright and nearly full. (It will have been full on June 5, which is also the night of a penumbral lunar eclipse. That eclipse will not, unfortunately, be visible in the US.)

Throughout June, Saturn will trail Jupiter westward across the night sky from late in the night up through the pre-dawn hours. They're easy to recognize because they're so bright. However, Jupiter reigns supreme in terms of visibility. Saturn is as bright as a 1st-magnitude star, per EarthSky, but Jupiter will be about 15 times brighter. They're bright enough that you'll be able to easily spot them from inside most cities if there are clear skies.