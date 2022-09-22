Quit Your Day Job and Get Paid $100K to Be a Professional Partier

Proper No. Twelve, Conor McGregor's Irish Whiskey brand, is looking for someone who knows how to party. And not just in a "can have a nice time at the pub" kind of party. No, you'll need to embody the very life of the party. According to the job listing, you'll need to be a social media champ, have an unquestionable authority on nightlife, have excellent communication skills, and be up to handling challenges as they arise.

As the Proper Ambassador, you'll get a $100,000 salary to develop ideas for the Proper social media channels, produce and edit content, write captions for social content, host events, and make cocktails with Proper No. Twelve, in addition to handling a few more marketing-related responsibilities.

To be eligible for the role, you must be at least 21, authorized to work in the US without sponsorship, have reliable transportation, and according to Proper, "know how to use a computer and send emails." That seems doable, no? If interested, you can head to workforconormcgregor.com to apply for the role.

To really make your application stand out, you can also post a video to your social media with the hashtag #GETAPROPERJOB and tag @properwhiskey. There are no guidelines for the video. It just needs to show why you're the best candidate for the job.