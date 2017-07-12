Entertainment

Conor McGregor Expertly Trolls With NSFW Hidden Message on His Suit

By Published On 07/12/2017 By Published On 07/12/2017
Getty/Getty Images Sport/Harry How/Staff

Trending

related

'Gangnam Style' Is No Longer YouTube's Most Viewed Video of All-Time

related

You Can Fly to Europe for Just $203 in This Fall Fare Sale

related

Here Are the Best Airlines in the United States

related

You Can Get 56-Cent Hot Dogs at Wienerschnitzel Today

Conor McGregor had a subtle and absolutely trolling message for Floyd Mayweather hidden on his designer suit when the two athletes met for the first press conference ahead of their blockbuster boxing match scheduled for August 26.

Trading barbs and heated exchanges with his adversary, the Irish MMA star appeared to be wearing an ordinary pinstripe suit, while Mayweather rocked a star-spangled hoodie made by his own brand, The Money Team. But upon closer examination, McGregor’s dapper outfit packed a more sinister punch:

That’s right, McGregor’s suit extended a message to Mayweather, with the words ‘Fuck You,’ scrawled all over it. Emblematic of McGregor’s flamboyance and determination to create a spectacle -- even if he’s destined to get his ass whooped by Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of his generation -- the suit was custom-tailored for the fighter by designer David August, who says the garb “enhances [McGregor’s] natural confidence and power.”

It’ll probably be hard to top the outfit at the second press conference, which is scheduled for 6pm Eastern on Wednesday night.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like