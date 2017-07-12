Conor McGregor Expertly Trolls With NSFW Hidden Message on His Suit

Conor McGregor had a subtle and absolutely trolling message for Floyd Mayweather hidden on his designer suit when the two athletes met for the first press conference ahead of their blockbuster boxing match scheduled for August 26.
Trading barbs and heated exchanges with his adversary, the Irish MMA star appeared to be wearing an ordinary pinstripe suit, while Mayweather rocked a star-spangled hoodie made by his own brand, The Money Team. But upon closer examination, McGregor’s dapper outfit packed a more sinister punch:
That’s right, McGregor’s suit extended a message to Mayweather, with the words ‘Fuck You,’ scrawled all over it. Emblematic of McGregor’s flamboyance and determination to create a spectacle -- even if he’s destined to get his ass whooped by Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of his generation -- the suit was custom-tailored for the fighter by designer David August, who says the garb “enhances [McGregor’s] natural confidence and power.”
It’ll probably be hard to top the outfit at the second press conference, which is scheduled for 6pm Eastern on Wednesday night.
