You Can Now Post Angry Reviews on Yelp and Amazon And Not Get Sued

According to the Consumer Review Fairness Act of 2016, a terms and services agreement is nullified if it “Prohibits or restricts an individual who is a party to such a contract from engaging in written, oral, or pictorial reviews.” This means, in essence, that you’re free to lambast the hell out of whichever business irks you the most. You can really be that person if you want to, without the anxiety of an impending lawsuit.

Quartz notes the story of a Dallas couple who were sued by a pet-sitting company for $200,000 to $1 million for leaving a one-star Yelp review on the business’ page earlier this year. While that suit was eventually dropped -- with a judge probably citing the plaintiff’s extreme childishness -- it serves as a worthwhile reminder of just how dangerous non-disparagement clauses could be.