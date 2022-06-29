Ranch Water Will Pay You $10,000 to Wander Around Texas

This summer, you can apply for a gig that will let you eat and drink across the state of Texas, all on the dime of Karbach Brewing Company, the makers of Ranch Water. The brand is looking for its Wanderer, who can explore the Southwest and share the gems that make the region special.

Starting on July 6, you can enter to become the Ranch Water Wanderer through social media or KarbachRanchWaterWanderer.com. On Instagram, you can post a photo or video with a caption explaining why you want to be the next Wanderer. Make sure to tag Karbach in the post and use the hashtag #KarbachRanchWater in your caption.

On the website, which won't be live until the contest opens on July 6, you'll be able to share your name and contact information, along with a few sentences on why you should be chosen. You'll have until July 27 to enter with either method.

As the Karbach Wanderer, you'll be paid $10,000 to cover your time and travel as you eat and drink across the state of Texas. You can choose the duration of your trip. You'll just be responsible for keeping a record of all the gems you find as you wander.

Here's a chance to get exploring.