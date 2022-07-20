You Could Get Paid $15,000 to Tour Retro Beachside Motels This Summer

Hotels.com knows that some of us are wishing for a simpler time, less chaos and more calm. That’s why Hotels.com is now recruiting a Retro Beach Motelier to be tasked with spending the rest of summer 2022 lounging by beaches and luxuriating in charmingly nostalgic motels.

The company is looking to pay one lucky person and a friend a $10,000 stipend to visit motels like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami. The motelier will also receive a $5,000 salary and goodies including a Polaroid camera and film, striped umbrellas, vintage sunglasses, a cooler, and a solar-powered AM/FM radio.

“Travelers these days tend to search for all-inclusive hotels and resorts when planning their summer getaways, but our Retro Beach Motelier is out to prove that beach motels can be just as luxurious,” Melissa Dohmen of Hotels.com said in a statement shared with Thrillist. “These timeless motels are not only budget-friendly, but will transport beachgoer–literally and figuratively–back in time to truly disconnect and relax.”

To apply for this dream gig, head to Hotels.com. In order to be eligible for the role, you must be at least 21 years old and a resident of the United States. Applications are due on August 5 and a winner will be selected and notified by August 12.