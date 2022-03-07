The Cook for Ukraine Movement Has Already Raised $88,000, Here's How to Get Involved

Celeb chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés took to the Ukrainian border—first on the Poland side before moving to Romania—to feed the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the country. But the culinary world's resident good samaritan isn't the only one to pitch in amid the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian chef and food writer Olia Hercules, Russian cookbook author Dr. Alissa Timoskina, and Polish cookbook author Zuza Zak have collectively launched a Cook for Ukraine fundraiser to collect money for UNICEF.

"I don't want people to get stuck in the headlines and the bombs and to lose sight of the human beings behind this story," Hercules told inews.co.uk. "Ukraine is such a fascinating country that not everybody knew about before this, full of gorgeous green meadows and rich traditions of cooking and culture. But it is absolutely urgent that we act now."