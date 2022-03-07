The Cook for Ukraine Movement Has Already Raised $88,000, Here's How to Get Involved
Share your photos, recipes, and stories on social media or donate directly.
Celeb chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés took to the Ukrainian border—first on the Poland side before moving to Romania—to feed the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the country. But the culinary world's resident good samaritan isn't the only one to pitch in amid the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian chef and food writer Olia Hercules, Russian cookbook author Dr. Alissa Timoskina, and Polish cookbook author Zuza Zak have collectively launched a Cook for Ukraine fundraiser to collect money for UNICEF.
"I don't want people to get stuck in the headlines and the bombs and to lose sight of the human beings behind this story," Hercules told inews.co.uk. "Ukraine is such a fascinating country that not everybody knew about before this, full of gorgeous green meadows and rich traditions of cooking and culture. But it is absolutely urgent that we act now."
The movement has already raised over $88,000 and counting for UNICEF UK's Ukraine Appeal, which will support both children and families impacted by the war. So how can you personally get involved? One way, according to organizers, is to host your own #CookForUkraine supper club or bake sale with proceeds directly flooded into the fundraiser's Just Giving page. You can also share your own photos, recipes, and stories on social media alongside the #CookForUkraine hashtag or donate online.
"Like millions of Russians, I too have Ukrainian roots, and grew up on a beautiful diet of Ukrainian and Russian dishes," author of Salt and Time: Recipes from a Russian Kitchen Timoskina said, according to Food & Wine. "My heart goes out to all the people of Ukraine! I thank you all for caring, and for putting the needs of children and their families first. Let's cook for peace, for freedom, for truth, for common sense, for rational thought and for love."