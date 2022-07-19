Cookie Dough Was Just Recalled Due to Misbranding

Recalls are being announced regularly in any year. But there have been a few focused on treats lately, with a couple of ice cream recalls that were particularly notable.

Add another to the list. Sweet Loren's has recalled a single lot of its cookie dough because it may contain traces of gluten in a package labeled as gluten-free, according to a notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That can be a significant problem for individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten.

You're looking for 12-ounce packages of Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough with the lot code "AF22 115" and a best-by date of "12/1/2022." Only that single lot of cookie dough is subject to the recall.

Grocery stores carried the dough in many states. That list includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Washington, DC.

The company says it identified the problem through in-house testing. A batch of oat flour "was determined to have traces of gluten despite having documentation (COA) declaring it to be gluten free," it writes in the recall. If you've got the dough at home, you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund.