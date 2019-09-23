This New Cookie-Themed Hilton Hotel Suite Comes With Tons of Free Cookies

We've finally found a hotel stay perfect for the cookie monster. Not, it's not a giant cookie jar. But it's close.
The DoubleTree by Hilton's recently opened Banthai Resort in Phuket, Thailand just launched the first-ever cookie suite, featuring cookie decor, cookie-scented candles and body scrub, cookie-themed bath robes, cookie pillows, cookie towels and umbrellas for beach-going, and a full cookie bar complete with the star of the show, cookies. You can eat all the damn cookies you want.
“We have always welcomed our guests at DoubleTree by Hilton with our Signature, Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies. Now, we have gone a step further to build a fun and experiential lifestyle destination around it, suitable for all ages," Tim Tate, general manager at DoubleTree's Phuket Banthai Resort, said in a press release.
Timothy DeLaGhetto and David So Devour all the Bacon at the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
The cookie experiential package comes with more than just cookie amenities. Guests will also receive daily breakfast and sunset drinks at the hotel bar, one four-course set menu at the resort's restaurant, and even a complimentary Thai cooking class -- in case you're ready to eat something other than cookies.
"More than just a delicious treat, the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie represents our constant dedication to our guests and the thoughtful touches that ensure they feel special and cared for throughout their stay in Phuket," Tate said.
Just like warm cookies fresh out of the oven, the cookie suite won't be around for very long. The immersive package is available now through the end of the year, with the final date set for December 31, 2019. To book, head to the Phuket Banthai Resort's promotion page and request the "cookie themed suite."
Though it's a little perplexing to travel all the way to tropical southern Thailand for cookie amenities -- rather than to bask in the warm, crystal-clear ocean water and indulge in the local cuisine -- we understand there's a bit of a cookie monster in all of us.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.