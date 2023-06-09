Someone Just Cooked Baby Back Ribs in Their Hotel Bathroom

Before you ask—no, the hotel room was not equipped with a kitchen, or at least the poster did not use one. Apparently all you need is a bathroom sink, a pillow case, an ironing board, and a blowdryer. It sounds like the beginning of a true crime story, but I can guarantee you it is not—if anything, it is part of a larger series.

Hi, and welcome back to yet another episode of People Doing Oddly-Specific Things in Wildly Uncharacteristic Locations. Today, we follow the adventure of one specific TikToker , who decided to cook baby back ribs in their hotel room.

The video, which recently went viral with almost 6 million views, is yet another creation of TikToker @barfly7777. While their username alone might not mean much, maybe their TikTok bio will possibly ring a few more bells. "Venmo @Bathroom-Chef," it reads.

And apparently, that's exactly what Barfly's bit is. With a few simple tools—which at times, just like in our baby back rib case, aren't properly designed for kitchen use— Barfly cooks up the most delicious-sounding comfort foods, and they seem to appreciate the versatility of bathrooms to make that happen. From a giant bathroom chicken nugget to hotel bathroom fresh-fried chicken and "The Meatiest Hotel Bathroom Pasta," you can honestly find them all—and possibly, more.

But now let's go back to our baby back ribs, shall we. In the video, Barfly whips out a stack of ribs, rubs it with some spices, and proceeds to place them on a rack inside a pillowcase atop an ironing board. Then, a blowdryer is turned on, securely attached to the pillowcase à la hotbox and a total of 7 hours later (with a few simple passages in between) you have your baby back ribs.

Fun, sure, but also… Imagine being the one who doesn't get to taste the ribs. As my editor pointed out, "Imagine being in the room next door trying to sleep and all of a sudden it smells like a Chili's." Plus, the staff will probably not have a good time either. "Dude I love it," reads one comment, which racked up more than 7,500 likes. "But the house keepers gotta hate you lmao."