Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey Label & It's Hitting Liquor Stores Soon

Coors, of course, is best known for its portfolio of beer and canned beverages, but the booze maker is more than just a one-tricky pony. It's proving as much with its latest release: a blended American whiskey called Five Trail.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is set to roll out the full-strength spirit next month with a September 1 launch date. It is, however, not making a nationwide debut just yet. You can snag the whiskey in four markets: Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, and New York.

The whiskey, a 95-proof, premium blend, is made from Coors malt, Rocky Mountain water, and is actually a mix of Colorado single-malt whiskey and three bourbons.

"This is not just about acquiring a brand or working with a distiller on a blend," Marketing Manager Kimberli Fox said in a press release. "This is a true collaboration that marries Colorado provenance with innovative distilling techniques of pioneering Kentucky-based distillers."

So, what exactly inspired the company to jump into spirits? There were three main factors: a want to continue its growth, a desire for more premium offerings, and an "affinity of beer drinkers for a whiskey produced by a brewery.""While whiskey drinkers are a very loyal group, discovery is a key theme. They love to explore, expand their collections and try new things," Fox said. "That makes this a very interesting place for us to play as a beverage company. Within whiskey, there’s so much rich territory to explore and you don’t have to stay within the confines of a singular consumer expectation."

Five Trail Whiskey will arrive in liquor stores and booze aisles beginning September 1. Though Fox admits that what you get now isn't what you'll get forever. The recipes will change year to year.