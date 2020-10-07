Coors Just Unveiled Its Own Hard Seltzer & You Can Snag Discounts

You might think of hard seltzer as a summer beverage -- one to be enjoyed poolside, on a boat, or some other seasonal cliché. But you'd be mistaken. There's never a bad time to down sparkling black cherry booze, whether we're suffering through sweltering August heat or bundled up inside for a January blizzard. Especially now that Coors is making its own seltzer debut.

The company known best for its beer is now adding a lineup of boozy bubbly water to its already teeming beverage portfolio. Coors Seltzer, which has 90 calories and a 4.5% ABV, is available in four flavors: black cherry, mango, grapefruit, and lemon lime. And you can get a variety pack of twelve 12-ounce slim cans or a single black cherry in 16- and 24-ounce cans.

But here's the difference between downing a few White Claws and the new Coors Seltzer: you can do a solid for the planet when you drink the latter.

"Americans are drinking an astounding amount of hard seltzer, but it’s not doing much good," Molson Coors' senior director of above premium flavors Matt Escalante said in a statement. "With the launch of Coors Seltzer and its volunteer program, we’re setting out to provide a seltzer that tastes good and also gives drinkers an opportunity to do good with each and every sip."