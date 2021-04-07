Coors Is Launching an Organic Beer & You Could Snag a Free 12-Pack

The all-new light lager, which boasts 92 calories and zero sugar, features a subtle malt sweetness and a touch of citrus hops. And while you can snag a six-pack the old-fashioned way, like, going to the store, you can also get it for free.

Whether you reach for the organic strawberries for the health benefits or simply just to feel a little elitist (no shame), we've got good news. Molson Coors has created the green juice of beers, officially dubbed Coors Pure, t he brand's first USDA-certified organic brew.

Coors is celebrating the launch by calling on runners to participate in a literal beer run. Between 7 am and 9 am on April 7, the company is sending a group of professional runners throughout Central Park outfitted in giant QR codes. Your task? Catch up to one and scan it. You'll get a 12-pack of the Coors Pure. But for those outside the city, don't worry, you can get in on the action too. Between April 7 and April 14, track a beer-can shaped run on one of your fave running apps and and grab a screenshot. Send it over to beerrun@coorspure.com and your booze will be covered.

"Coors Pure is the answer for beer drinkers who are looking for an organic, low calorie option without sacrificing the refreshment they know and love from Coors," vice president of marketing Marcelo Pascoa said in a press release. "As we approach Summer, more exercise enthusiasts are making their ways to parks and streets across the country, and we’re excited to introduce a beer that is the perfect refreshment for those who also try to live a healthier life."

Twelve and 25-packs of slim cans are available nationwide now, in addition to single 16- and 24-ounce cans.