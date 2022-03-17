Coors Light Is Making Beer Lollipops & It's Somehow Not an April Fool's Joke

It's a couple of weeks early for this to be an April Fool's Day joke. Somehow, this is real, even if it has that corporate April Fool's Day joke vibe.

Coors Light is celebrating the arrival of March Madness with beer-flavored lollipops. That is the short version of what's happening, but it doesn't explain a whole lot. From the selection process to the weeks of games where the pride of colleges is on the line, it's a stressful time for basketball fans. So, the Coors Light lollipop--or Chillolipop, as they're calling--is intended to help fans find some calm.

Coors says it was "inspired to try a social experiment of its own to test the effectiveness" of this malty treat "after reading about previous social experiments where lollipops and hard candies were distributed to club and bar goers at the end of the evening to calm them down." It's maybe a bit of a loose connection, but it exists now.

"Emotions are contagious," Manhattan College professor Donald E. Gibson said in a Coors announcement. "If there are strong emotions around us, it’s very easy to be swept up in them. I believe that something as simple as a lollipop could have a calming influence in an emotionally charged situation."

It might feel like a stretch, but you can decide for yourself. The lollipops are for sale at the Coors Light store. A six-pack will run you $3.17, which is a nod to the start of March Madness. The lollipops themselves don't contain any alcohol, but do have "a frothy foam top, similar to the experience of drinking a Coors Light from a pint," the company says. Not only can you decide for yourself if a beer lollipop is relaxing, you can decide for yourself if that description is alluring or repulsive.