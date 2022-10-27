Coors Light Will Pay You Up to $50,000 to Carve Its Logo Into Things

Coors Light is looking to help one lucky person chill out, hard. The company is launching a nationwide search for the first ever "Chill Harder Champ" who can help it spread its advertising dollar. That lucky person will be paid $50,000. So how do you get a chance to win the cash? You’ll need to duplicate the Coors Light Chill Harder logo by carving it into something in your life.

You could mow it in your lawn, sketch it out on a sandy beach, paint it on your nails, carve it into a pumpkin-—get creative. Then post your creation on to social media with the hashtags #ChillHarder and #Contest and make sure to tag @CoorsLight. The bigger you make the logo, the bigger the payout you'll get. The ultimate winner, who will create a logo that is between 100 inches and 20 feet long, will win the Chill Harder Champ title and $50,000.

An additional 5,100 people will have the chance to win smaller amounts of money for smaller logos—5,000 people will get $10 each for small ads (sized six to 30 inches long) and 100 people can win $100 for medium ads (50 to 90 inches long). You can submit your entries until December 10, 2022. In order to be eligible, you must be at least 21 years old, and be a resident of the United States.

For more details about the contest, head to CoorsLight.com/ChillHarderPaysHarder.