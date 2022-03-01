Coors Light Pledges to Stop Using Plastic Rings Across the Globe This Year

Craft beer lovers may already be used to seeing their favorite breweries move away from less sustainable packaging options. Glass bottles are increasingly rare, and you don't often see plastic rings, with the exception of those reusable, more sustainably-made PakTech six-pack holders.

Coors Light is joining that club. On March 1, Coors announced it will eliminate plastic rings from all of its packaging across the globe this year. It says it's the largest beer brand in North America to completely ditch plastic rings. For now, we are just talking about Coors Light and not the many other beers that the Molson Coors Beverage Company produces.

Molson Coors is investing $85 million in the project, allowing the transition to "recyclable and sustainably-sourced cardboard-wrap carriers" later in 2022. Sourcing details were not provided. However, a representative tells Thrillist that "this cardboard can be recycled and can decompose in a matter of months under the right conditions."

The company says the move away from plastic rings will eliminate 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste annually, which starts to put in perspective how much plastic is used across the beer industry.

In addition to moving Coors Light to more sustainable packaging this year, that $85 million investment will also be put toward eliminating rings across all Molson Coors' North American brands by the end of 2025. Molson Coors removed plastic rings across all of its brands in the UK in 2021.

It's a transition toward being a more environmentally-friendly brand, although many Molson Coors beers, such as Blue Moon and Mickey's, are still distributed in glass bottles. The UN climate report issued on February 28 paints a bleak picture of the planet's climate situation, recommending drastic and urgent action.