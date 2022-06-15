Coors Light & Keystone Beers Removed From Shelves Due to Quality Concerns

Consistency in brewing is tricky. It’s something every brewery deals with. Though, those issues tend to stay behind the doors of a brewery and don’t often make it into the public eye. That's not the case, however, at Molson Coors right now. The company has removed packs of Coors Light and Keystone Light from stores in multiple states due to an unspecified quality issue.

The company has issued a voluntary withdrawal of beers produced on a single canning line at its Trenton Brewery. The company provided a statement to Thrillist, saying that what is taking place is not a recall because there are no health or safety concerns related to the cans.

"We recently became aware of an issue on only one canning line at only one of our breweries that supplies these two beers to a relatively small number of states," the statement reads. Though, there are no details on the problem. It only says that the withdrawn cans do "not post a food-health risk, but [they don’t] meet our quality standards."

The withdrawal was conducted with stores and distributors, and there are no instructions from Molson Coors for anyone who has purchased cans produced on the problematic canning line. There is also no information offered on how customers can identify whether a purchased pack may be part of the group with an issue.

While Coors didn’t offer details about the withdrawn product, the St. Louis-based grocery chain Dierbergs posted a recall notice listing six different packs it sold that are being taken off shelves.



​​Coors Light 12 Pack 12oz. Cans - UPC: 00-71990-00048

Coors Light 18 Pack 12oz. Cans - UPC: 00-71990-30017

Coors Light 24 Pack 12oz. Cans - UPC: 00-71990-31600

Coors Light 30 Pack 12oz. Cans - UPC: 00-71990-30030

Keystone Light 15 Pack 12oz. Cans - UPC: 00-71990-48045

Keystone Light 24 Pack 12oz. Cans - UPC: 00-71990-48006



The voluntary withdrawal comes after videos have circulated on social media of customers getting cans filled with a gelatinous liquid instead of light beer. Snopes highlighted two videos that show drinkers pouring a slimy liquidfrom cans. Though, the timing of the withdrawal may be a coincidence. Molson Coors has not commented on the videos.

Nonetheless, the recall notice from Dierbergs says that customers with any of these packs can return them to the store for a refund.