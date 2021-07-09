Coors Light Is Brewing Beer Made from Ice Scraped from the Stanley Cup Finals

It turns out lightning does strike twice, at least in the hockey world. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Finals earlier this week, winning the trophy for the second year in a row. Coors Light wants to get in on the celebratory action and allow fans to sip on a little bit of history.

The beer company is making the first-ever beer brewed with the actual ice the Stanley Cup Final was played on, calling the new brew Champions Ice. The beer is Coors' way of allowing fans to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's victory by drinking the very ice they battled it out on in game five. For fans of the team, the brew will taste like sweet victory. For others, it may be a bit bitter.

Coors Light has been scraping and collecting bits of the actual ice from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and transporting it back to Golden, Colorado, where Coors Light is made. The ice will be filtered during the brewing process, so you won't be sipping on any blood, sweat, or tears.

Champions Ice by Coors will be available starting the week of July 12. You can find the limited-edition beer at participating bars in the Tampa Bay area, as well as in 32 oz. collectible crowlers.