Coors Will Literally Pay You $5,000 to Chill This Summer

Summer should be a time to slow down and relax. Unfortunately, responsibilities don't magically melt away with the warmer weather. Coors can't solve that problem, but it might have a temporary solution. The Colorado-based beer maker is looking to hire people to chill all summer long. Yes, we're serious. If you've ever dreamed of getting paid to do nothing, it's time to polish up that resume.

Coors Light is currently accepting applications for several laid-back summer jobs you'll wish you could do year-round. The boozy beverage purveyor is hiring people to do things they're already doing this summer, like kicking back by a fire, manning the cooler, and laying out by the pool. Coors is serious about its "Paid to Chill" positions. So much so that it posted the jobs on Craigslist.

Here's the deal with these positions. Coors is hiring for positions at the Jersey Shore, in Denver, New York, Cleveland, Tampa, and Lincoln, Nebraska. The company is looking to fill four chill gigs in Denver and one in each of the other places listed. Official job titles include Beer Bouncer, S'moretender, Hammock Mechanic, and Backyard Lifeguard. If you want to apply, you should be familiar with coolers, s'mores, hammocks, and pools. You should also be over the age of 21, a US resident, and also probably a fan of Coors Light.

You can find a full listing of Coors Light's Paid to Chill positions here and apply between today and 11:59 pm CT on July 12. To snag the $5,000 paycheck, you'll have to tell the company why you're the person for the job, so be sure to come armed with some good ideas and make yourself stand out. It's not every day a dream job like this one comes along.

If you don't get the job, you can always drown your sorrows in Coors' new alcohol-infused ice cream.