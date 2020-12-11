You Can Win a $10K Holiday Backyard Makeover With Coors Light's New 'Beerman' Contest

We are so saturated in holiday design and decor sweepstakes it seems like there could be a prize for everyone by the year’s end. If you weren’t motivated by Jim Beam’s at-home snow globe experience, Maker’s Mark’s festive small town makeover, or International Delight’s contest to “Elf-ify” your coffee corner, perhaps Coors’ Beerman can entice you to throw your hat in a game of chance.

Beerman is Coors’ Burton-esq brainchild. “He's built for function over form,” according to a press release, which amounts to a figure that vaguely resembles a morose snowman, if you’d fashioned it out of old socks. Beerman’s “superpower lies in the ability to refresh us with ice cold Coors Light,” according to the release, and his corporate creators still have a little more of that fairy dust to sprinkle around this season.

From now through December 31, you can create your own Beerman at home for a chance to win a backyard winter wonderland transformation courtesy of Coors. Relatively minimal effort crafting your own version of the character could lead to a montage-worthy glittering tableau comprised of a truckload of snow, sledding hill, and plenty of beer all valued at approximately $10,000. (Real snow isn’t cheap.)

Entrants are encouraged to “build their best Beerman with whatever's on hand,” and, once you’ve done that, you must respond to a Build Your #Beerman contest post on Coors Light’s Twitter or Facebook page with a photo of your DIY Beerman, explanation of why you deserve the winter wonderland, and the hashtags #Beerman and #Contest.

A winner will be selected by January 8 (still winter!) and you can read the rest of the fine print here.