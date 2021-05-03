You Can Get a Free 12-Pack of Coors Seltzer to Celebrate Tax Day

Doing your taxes practically requires an alcoholic beverage—whether that's before, during, or after is a you decision. Whatever you choose, Coors Seltzer will foot the bill. The booze maker is giving away free 12-packs to celebrate the last day to file.

From now through May 17, aka Tax Day, you can "write-off" your seltzer purchase and get tipsy on Coors. The brand will reimburse you for your purchase, so if you've procrastinated the task this long, it's time to crack a cold one and get to work. Here's how it works: Pick up a 12-pack from your local liquor store and upload the receipt online.

Coors unleashed its hard seltzer back in October 2020 and with an important mission in mind. For every 12-pack purchased, the company is giving back 500 gallons of water to US rivers via its partnership with Change the Course, a program with nonprofit Bonneville Environmental Foundation.