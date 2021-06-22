Coors Just Dropped Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream

It's hard to say what's more refreshing on a hot summer day: A nice, cold alcoholic beverage, or a nice, cold ice cream.

Now, you no longer need to make this difficult decision, as Coors just launched an alcoholic, seltzer-inspired ice cream.

Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream was created with a little help from the boozy frozen confection purveyor Tipsy Scoop. It tastes exactly how it sounds, according to the company. The new ice cream flavor combines orange and vanilla for a creamsicle-esqe bite, just like Coors Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer. It also has a 5% ABV, which is nothing to scoff at. Especially considering Coors Seltzers only have 4.5%. You can cool off and catch a little buzz all at the same time.

If you're lucky enough to live near a Tipsy Scoop, you can pop in to buy some Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream as of today. If not, don't fret. You can also purchase the innovative ice cream flavor online at TipsyScoop.com. Coors is offering a special discount code for folks to use online and in person, because the only thing better than ice cream on a hot day is ice cream that doesn't break the bank.

And if you'd rather sip on an Orange Cream Pop-flavored seltzer, you can pick up a 12-pack of 12-ounce slim cans of the limited-edition flavor.