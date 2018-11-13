Cop Steals Edible, Gets So High He Calls for Help, Judge Calls Him a 'Complete Idiot'

Edibles require caution. While eating weed candy may sound like a whimsical experience, eat too much and you're in for a very bad (likely existentially terrifying, possibly tummy-upsetting, certainly mellow-harshing) time. No one knows this better than Toronto cop Vittorio Dominelli.
Dominelli, a 13-year veteran of the Toronto police force, was taking part in a police raid of an illegal dispensary when he allegedly ate an edible, got so high he thought he was going to die and had to call for backup, and in recognition of his service was called a "complete idiot" by a judge. Let this be a lesson to all of you.
Dominelli pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to obstruct justice on Friday, the Toronto Sun reports. During the raid on January 27, Dominelli allegedly took three cannabis-oil infused chocolate bars from the floor, and he and his partner, Constable Jamie Young (who reportedly said, "I'm down if you are"), ate one each. They downed the bars in just 15 minutes, ignoring the safe-consumption instructions on the label. Both claim they'd never tried weed before.
“After about 20 minutes, the chocolates hit me suddenly like a ton of bricks... I believed I was going to pass out,” Dominelli said in his statement. “I started thinking about my children and my wife and the prospect that if the chocolate was laced that I could die. I realized instantly what a stupid thing we had done. At that point, I did not care anymore about the prospects of getting caught or the professional consequences. I just wanted medical help.”
He then radioed the "officer needs assistance" code. Upon backup's arrival, the Toronto Sun reports that a police officer slipped and suffered a concussion and "still suffers difficulties with speech and vision and has yet to return to work."
Dominelli resigned from the service on Wednesday. Attorney Philip Perlmutter said Dominelli “was ashamed of his conduct... and wanted to resolve the matter quickly before any charges were laid” and that he "almost immediately agreed to plead guilty and resign from the TPS." According to the Toronto Sun, they are seeking a conditional discharge (which would mean no criminal record) and 200 hours of community service in place of jail time. Because the evidence was tampered with, the charges against the individuals running the dispensary were dropped.
"From the point of view of public interest, the impact is profound,” said Justice Mary Misener in court. “The conduct here you cannot describe as anything other than stupid.”
