Another Airline Is About to Launch Child-Free Zones on Its Planes

It's probably happened to you before. You hop on a flight all eager to crush a well-deserved nap, but you soon realize that a crying baby is sitting next (or very close) to you—and your resting dreams slowly fade away.

While that isn't the baby's fault, it surely still puts a dent in your flight experience. Luckily, some airlines got the message, and have been launching child-free zones for those who wish to stay away from potentially chaotic kids (though we wish they'd do something about these chaotic adults, too).

Turkish-owned Corendon, for example, is set to become the first European airline to offer the service, and follows the path already laid by a few other international airlines, including AirAsia, Euronews reports. The company just announced the implementation of the service, which will be available on one of its routes, namely the one connecting Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

Starting from this November, the service will include one "Only Adult" zone, which will be reserved for only passengers who are over the age of 16. It will be a pretty ample area, too. Featuring 93 seats, the Only Adult area will take over the front part of the plane, and it will be separated from child-friendly areas by walls and curtains.

Sitting in the quieter zone, however, will cost you a little extra. Passengers will have to shell out an extra €45 per flight to access the "exclusive" zone, which roughly equals $49 at the time of writing.

