Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Corned Beef Has Been Recalled

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that MW Polar is recalling 297,715 pounds of canned corned beef.

The 150 tons of meat was imported to the US without any FSIS re-inspection. The cans were imported anywhere from June 6, 2020 through January 21, 2021. There are different labels and codes to check for, but all of the cans have the brand Ox & Palm on the can. The FSIS has shared images of all the cans on an attachment to the recall page.

There are a lot of codes and "best before" dates that the cans could bear, so the FSIS has created a chart to look up can codes. A distribution list of where the product was shipped will also be made available at a later date, per the recall notice. Though, all of the cans say "Australia Inspected" with the "39" on the can. They were shipped to stores nationwide, according to the USDA announcement.

The FSIS says the issue was discovered after it "received a tip from an industry representative." The recall notice says that there have not been any health issues linked to consuming the uninspected product. Nonetheless, the FSIS says anyone who has the corned beef should throw it out or return it to wherever they got it for a refund.