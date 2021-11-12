This Is the Ugly Sweater for The Corona Beer Lovers In Your Life

It is that time of year when ugly sweaters are in high demand. And unlike nearly everything else in this country, there is supply to match it. There's an ugly sweater now for every kind of fan and celebrator out there. Corona is offering a full line of festive gifts with its Feliz Navidad holiday collection, including one very ugly and festive sweater.

And best of all, items in the collection will be given away for free until December 3 at CoronaHoliday2021.com. In addition to the sweater, there are also a pair of Corona Hard Seltzer Swoveralls (that's overalls made out of the material of sweats, for the uninitiated), a cardigan, and a Corona stocking. Here's everything in the collection, which you also have the choice of purchasing if you don't win big in the giveaway.

Corona Hard Seltzer Light Up Sweater, which actually does light up and retails for $54.95.

Corona Hard Seltzer Ugly Swoveralls, which could also be called a onesie and retails for $89.95.

Corona Holiday Ugly Sweater, for the traditional beer drinker, this sweater retails for $44.95.

Corona Holiday Ugly Cardigan has bottle pockets and an open front, in case you have an equally ugly shirt you'd like to show off. It retails for $44.95.

Corona Holiday Onesie is even more casual than the Swoveralls, I imagine. They retail for $79.95.

Corona Stocking, for all of your adult stocking stuffers. These retail for $3.95 each.

Corona Holiday Insulator, to keep your Corona beverage cozy! Get it for $2.95.

Corona Holiday Stein, the most festive holiday mug to hold all your holiday beverages. This one sells for $39.95.

Shop the full collection of the items at the Corona store online. Happy "swoveralls" season!