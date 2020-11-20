Corona Will Deliver Pop-Up Tailgating Parties in Shipping Containers to Lucky Fans

This year’s sporting events have some appearances of normalcy, the balls are still on their respective fields, after all, but the absence of fans in the stands and parking lots is a major change. So Corona is holding a contest that might just bring the tailgate to you.

From now through December 20, anyone of legal drinking age or older within 40 miles of Chicago can enter to win a 70” big screen TV, wireless surround sound system, football helmet chair, personalized sports locker, grill, and other game day gear—all delivered in a shipping container designed to help you through a pop-up tailgating party at home. In other words, by parting with a little personal information (name, address, phone number, and email address) you could score all the tools necessary to create a tailgate right in your own backyard, driveway, or whatever space you’ve got, minus the exhaust fumes.

Seven winners will be chosen before the contest’s end, and Corona’s official rules make it very clear, in bold, that booze is not included. Good thing it’s so widely available elsewhere.