Corona Is Celebrating Its Sponsorship with the MLB by Giving Away Opening Day Tickets

Corona just inked a multi-year sponsorship with the MLB to become the "Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball." And while there's a lot the partnership entails, including a unique activation content platform on MLB.com and MLB Network, the beer maker is celebrating the news by giving fans free Opening Day tickets.

For one day and one day only, on March 31, fans 21 and older can enter for a chance to win by following @coronaextrausa on Twitter, replying to the Corona MLB Opening Day Ticket Giveaway post, tagging a pal, and tossing in the #CoronaMLBtix hashtag.

"As the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, we're excited to bring the energy, vibrancy, and flavor of the Corona brand to America's national pastime," Director of Brand Marketing for Corona Ryan Anderson said in a press release announcing the news. "We're proud to celebrate our shared heritage, MLB's star players and the sport's fans by bringing the fine life to ballparks across the country this season, and for seasons to come."

Corona will also host fans for signature MLB Jewel Events, like the 2022 All-Star Game and the World Series, as part of the sponsorship.

"We can't wait to start the 2022 season with Corona as a new partner of Major League Baseball," MLB Chief Revenue officer Noah Garden added in the release. "This iconic import beer brand brings an outstanding reputation and experience in reaching diverse audiences that is vital to our league as we continue to grow and serve baseball's fan base."