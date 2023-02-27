These New Cruises Will Transport You to Mediterranean Islands & Historic Towns

Backpacking across Europe is a dream of many, but an actual possibility for few. First, the cost of hotel and city hopping can become pretty hefty pretty quickly, and that's already detrimental to the trip. Plus, not everybody can (or wants to!) constantly be commuting from one place to the next while on vacation. Which is why the cruise solution comes in very handy.

This summer, Costa Cruises is launching a spring-to-fall program featuring three new 14-day trips. The new cruise itineraries will bring you to some of the Mediterranean's most treasured locations without having you stress about transportation and accommodation. Together, all three cruises cover a wide swath of the Mediterranean Sea's area from east to west, and travelers will get the chance to explore select locations aboard the Costa Fortuna ship.

If you're an islander at heart, one of the three itineraries is catered to you. From June 24 to August 19, Costa Fortuna will island hop between Spain and Greece, offering an amazing itinerary that will feature both the Greek and the Balearic Islands. During the trip, passengers will also get the chance to discover three historic Italian cities, including Savona, Civitavecchia, and Messina, as well as France's gorgeous Marseille and Spain's iconic Barcelona.

The second itinerary is western-bound and will go beyond the legendary Pillars of Hercules and into the Atlantic Ocean on scheduled departures from April 29 to June 10 and on September 2 and 16. But don't worry—the ship will remain somewhat close to shore, and it will take passengers to explore the Canary Islands archipelago. There, travelers will get the chance to visit Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Las Palmas, San Sebastian de la Gomera, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The ship will also sail north, taking passengers to Madeira, Portugal, Spain's Malaga, and Italy's Savona and Civitavecchia (the latter only on select departures).

If one route explores the western side of the Mediterranean, it only follows that another trip is dedicated to the eastern side of it. The third itinerary, which departs on three different dates, including April 16, September 30, and October 14, will take travelers on a journey to discover Istanbul (with an overnight stay possibility on the September and October trips) and other Turkey gems, including Izmir. Costa Fortuna will then also travel to Athens and Malta as well as Italy's Savona, Civitavecchia, and Catania, and both Barcelona and Marseille.

Those looking for shorter trips, instead, will be able to hop on three- and four-day mini cruises in the western Mediterranean from October 28 to mid-November.

For more information and to book your cruise trip, you can visit the Costa Cruises website.