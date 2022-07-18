Costa Rica's Digital Nomad Application Is Now Open

After a bit of delay after the introduction of Costa Rica's digital nomad bill in August 2021, applications for the visa program are now open.

According to the Tico Times, President Rodrigo Chaves signed the bill into law on July 4. Now, if you want to spend time working from Costa Rica, there is a streamlined application process to make it possible. Here's what you need to know.

First, you'll need to fill out an application online. The application will require your personal information and some supporting documents. After submitting your application, it should take a maximum of two weeks to approve or deny your application. Then, once you are in the country, you'll need to make an appointment to get your migratory accreditation document.

At this meeting, you'll need to bring proof of income and health insurance, and the documents will need to be translated into Spanish. As an individual you will need to prove that you make a minimum income of $3,000 a month. If you plan on bringing a family member, the minimum required income increases to $4,000 a month. You'll need to have original bank statements and signed affidavits to verify this information. The same goes for health insurance. You'll also need an affidavit and proof that you will have health insurance for the entirety of your stay in Costa Rica.

The initial digital nomad visa is for 12 months, but can be extended for an additional year if you are able to prove that you've stayed in Costa Rica for at least 180 days.

On the East Coast and want to head out soon? Check out the new route offered directly from Washington, DC and then check Thrillist's guide on some the best places to stay in the country.