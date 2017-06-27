Politician Swallows a Wasp Mid-Interview In June's Funniest News Bloopers

It's that time of the month where News Be Funny collects the month's funniest and strangest live TV moments.
The weirdest of the ill-timed mishaps involves a man who swallowed a wasp. He presumably swallowed the wasp to catch the fly. No one knows why he swallowed the fly.
The man in question there is Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis, and he is strangely low key about swallowing a wasp mid- sentence. He hardly missed a beat until he stopped to say, "I ate it. I ate, I ate the wasp."
"Pure protein," he later quipped, largely unfazed by swallowing a goddamn wasp, which, unlike a bee, can sting multiple times.
Also lodged into the round-up is the best moment of the month. It happened when Calgary-based meteorologist Jordan Witzel had to talk about the activity of the day: swinging. Somehow Witzel assumed the station meant swinging and not, you know, swinging.
This segment goes on way too long and it gets better for every second it carries on. Just like the reporter Sky reporter outside 10 Downing Street who revealed how much he doesn't care about that goddamn cat.
Come for the swinging, stick around to discover who Jackon Pollock is and to see a BBC broadcaster attempt a news-y version of John Cage's "4'33"."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.