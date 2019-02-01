Costco Is Selling This 22-Pound, 5-Tier Wedding Cake Made Entirely of Cheese

Face it: The wedding cake is rarely the best part the reception. Sure, it's pretty to look at and the ceremonial cutting is fun and all, but if you're really hoping for it to take center stage, you should probably go for something a bit non-traditional like, say, a tiered version that's actually just a beautifully stacked series of cheese wheels. If that sort of dairy bonanza seems like a good fit for you and your crowd, may we direct you to this remarkable five-tier version currently available at Costco.
Costco, a land of mac and cheese buckets, legendarily cheap rotisserie chickens, and shockingly decent store-brand booze is hoping to cater to dairy-loving betrothed couples with an Cheese Lover Celebration "cake" consisting of five wheels of different cheeses from around the world. Altogether, the whole thing weighs in at a whopping 22 pounds, which should provide more than enough cheese for your guests (especially if you only invite 22 people). As for the variety, the base/biggest wheel is a Red Leicester (similar to cheddar), topped by a Danish Blue, followed by a Murcia al Vino (goat), a Tuscan Sheep's Cheese, and finally, a Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie. If you were hoping for a bargain option, this isn't it though. The whole thing is priced at $439.99.
To make it seem a bit more celebratory, Costco recommends dressing it up a bit when you assemble it with ribbons or flowers, though frankly isn't a cake made entirely of cheese kind of a celebration unto itself?
Take note, brides and grooms-to-be: cheese is the new butter cream frosting.
