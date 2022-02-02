Costco Is Selling a 76-Ounce Tub of Pillsbury Cookie Dough for $9

It is my personal opinion that a good chocolate chip cookie actually has special powers. While many sweet treats can turn a frown upside down, not all can trigger the wave of happy nostalgia one feels from the aroma of freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. The choc chip cookie even has a national holiday!

However, the worst part about chocolate chip cookies is arguably the work that goes into making them—finding the perfect recipe, measuring ingredients, the chaos that's bound to ensue when you inevitably spill flour at some point in the process. It all can be a bit much. However, there may be a solution to this problem for chocolate chip cookie lovers and it can be found at Costco.

The buy-in-bulk store just stocked its shelves with 76-ounce mega tubs of Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which weigh a whopping 4.75 pounds.