Costco Is Now Administering COVID-19 Vaccines

Costco is a one-stop shop for everything you could ever need or want—greasy pizza slices, 27-pound buckets of mac 'n cheese, reasonably-priced tequila. Now, there's just one more thing to add to your shopping list: the COVID-19 vaccine.

The wholesale superstore is now administering coronavirus vaccines to eligible patients across the nation. According to an official update on its COVID-19 resource page, Costco is "administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines." California, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Washington, and Puerto Rico are currently offering doses—typically, of the Moderna vaccine.

Of course, there are restrictions. With a limited accessibility currently, the US is prioritizing healthcare and frontline workers, those 65 or over, and individuals with underlying conditions that make them higher-risk, Costco wrote on its site. Availability is also dependent on certain state requirements. You might be eligible in some regions, but not in others.

"Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities," the company said in an official statement.

Costco isn't, however, the only chain offering COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, Sam's Club, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens are all administering doses. You can even get free rides to your appointment via Uber and Lyft if you're heading to one of the latter two pharmacies.