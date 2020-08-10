Costco Is Debuting an Entire Line of Food Court-Inspired Dog Toys

The only thing that rivals Costco free samples is the food court. A destination for the pizza and churros and extra large Diet Cokes you'll need to endure the grueling grocery shop ahead. Carbs are essential for fighting a Karen over the last monstrous bottle of Kirkland tequila and you know it.

And now, your furry, four-legged child can partake in this time-honored tradition with you. The retail giant has partnered with pet brand Bark to curate an entire line of Costco food court-inspired dog toys.

"The plush toy bundle features all your favorite food court meals in dog toy form, including an All-Squeak Hot Dog, Pupperoni Pizza and Soda Pup sure to satisfy your pup’s fast food cravings, plus the coveted Costco Good Dog Membership Card (how else will you get into Costco?)," a rep for the company said in a statement to Thrillist and other media outlets Monday. "Each toy is packed with crinkle and fluff and filled with squeakers. Starting this Friday, August 14, shoppers can pick up the best of Costco’s food court for their four-legged friends to enjoy."