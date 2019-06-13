More Berries Are Being Recalled Over Hepatitis A, This Time at Costco

For the second time in less than a week, a major grocery chain is recalling frozen berries over potential Hepatitis A contamination. No, don't panic. We're not already talking about the downfall of those new rosé berries. Kroger recalled three varieties of frozen berries in its Private Selection brand on June 7 after the FDA discovered Hepatitis A during sampling. The berries were manufactured by Townsend Farms in Oregon, and they're the source of this new recall as well.
The evening of June 12, the FDA issued an alert that Costco is recalling products with frozen blackberries due to fears the product may be contaminated with Hepatitis A. The recall is specifically on four-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend with best by dates ranging from February 16, 2020 to May 4, 2020.
The FDA has not identified a product manufactured for Costco by Townsend Farms that tested positive for Hepatitis A. Instead, the recall has been initiated out of "an abundance of caution." Moreover, these products were only distributed to Costco locations in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Hawaii. Any affected products have been removed from Costco shelves at this point, and the company is working to alert customers about the recall.
If you have the product in your freezer, you're encouraged to return it to the point of sale for a refund. Also, obviously, don't eat the berries.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can take 15 to 50 days to manifest after you've been exposed. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea, abdominal discomfort, vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice. The FDA says the resulting liver infection from exposure can sometimes go undetected. When that's not the case, there's a "range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months." If you have symptoms, you should see a doctor immediately.
