Costco Is Bringing Back Purchase Limits Because of COVID

Item limits are coming back to Costco. As the Delta variant causes cases of COVID-19 to rise across the nation, shoppers are going to have to watch what and how much they toss into their carts at the warehouse store.

According to an update from the Costco website, "some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items." The site does not specify which items are limited or what the limits are. USA Today reported that when the pandemic began, Costco limited the number of toilet paper and paper towels customers could purchase after other stores' supplies were decimated by shoppers stocking up.

Other stores limited the amount of Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies customers could purchase. With another wave of the pandemic upon us and several severe weather incidents occurring, shoppers should expect to see similar limits put in place. Social media posts show several locations, especially those in areas affected by Hurricane Ida, were running low on household items, including water and paper towels.

Kimberly-Clark, the makers of Cottonelle, Scott, and Kleenex products told USA Today it "is monitoring the situation closely." Georgia-Pacific, the company behind Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper and Brawny and Sparkle paper towels, told the outlet shoppers "may be experiencing small demand surges locally and we are responding."

In addition to item limits, Costco "strongly recommends" that shoppers wear masks at all its locations. There is no company mandate in place currently, however. All Costco locations follow the mask requirements of the area in which they're located. The company offers special hours for customers 60 and older and shoppers with disabilities or compromised immune systems.