Costco Is Reportedly Bringing Back Churros

After pulling them from stores in 2020, churros appear to be returning to Costco food courts very soon, according to Instagram account @Costcobuys.

“COMING SOON” a snapshot of a sign purportedly posted in a Costco location reads. Below the bellowing but non-threatening lettering, slightly larger-than-life churros are stacked on top of each other in a hashtag design, their swirling surface ridges packed with grainy sugar you can practically feel between your fingertips.