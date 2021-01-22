Costco Is Reportedly Bringing Back Churros
Twist and shout.
After pulling them from stores in 2020, churros appear to be returning to Costco food courts very soon, according to Instagram account @Costcobuys.
“COMING SOON” a snapshot of a sign purportedly posted in a Costco location reads. Below the bellowing but non-threatening lettering, slightly larger-than-life churros are stacked on top of each other in a hashtag design, their swirling surface ridges packed with grainy sugar you can practically feel between your fingertips.
While some commenters are dismayed that the churro price has risen from $1 to $1.49, as evidenced by the use of sad emoji, most are delighted for their return, as evidenced by happy, heart eyes emoji.
Thrillist has reached out to Costco for additional details and we will update when we hear back.
