Costco Is Finally Testing Curbside Pickup

Curbside Pickup, grocery delivery and all manner of contact-free shopping have been clutch in helping non-essential workers stay home for nearly a year now. But some major chains have been a little late to the party.

Costco, the wholesaler known for towering quantities of toilet paper, condiments by the gallon, and a titillating entanglement involving Tiffany and diamonds, is beginning to inch toward offering more no or low-touch options with the trickling introduction of curbside pickup, according to USA Today. Costco leadership said the company didn’t have any plans to institute the service as recently as December 10, according to the outlet, but they seem to have course corrected in short order.

Curbside pickup is now offered at three Costco locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Customers can now shop online and schedule same-day pickup from their chosen warehouse. Costco had partnered with Instacart to provide the experience. There is a $100 minimum on orders, which are also subject to a $10 fee.

