Costco Is Facing a Shortage of Some Cheeses

I’ll know I’ve made it when I can blindly shop through the Whole Foods cheese aisle and toss in whatever wedge strikes my fancy. But until then, you can find me at Costco looking for Gouda deals. Or at least, you can once the superstore chain restocks.

Costco is experiencing a cheese shortage. As the result of a different kind of shortage (shipping containers), Costco has seen a major delay in deliveries, CNN reports.

"Overseas freight has continued to be an issue in regards to container shortage and port delays," Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said on a call last week, according to the outlet. "This has caused timing delays on certain categories."

And while the whole cheese shortage is upsetting in of itself, it's not the only thing that may be missing from store shelves. Galanti also said there are supply issues impacting seafood, olive oils, furniture, sporting goods, and lawn and garden products, as well—though, he's reportedly expecting "pressures to ease in the coming months."

Crocs, Dollar Tree, and Urban Outfitters are also struggling with similar supply issues, according to CNN. Much of that is the result of increased demand throughout the pandemic.

"The supply chain has been maxed out," vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation Jon Gold told CNN.