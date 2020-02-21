Costco Is Banning Non-Members From its Food Court

The only thing better than Costco's free samples and monstrous bottles of its Kirkland brand tequila is the food court, known to some (read: me) as the promised land. But whether you're carbing up for the arduous grocery shop ahead or caught a craving for churros, it's a destination for super affordable eats.
But getting your chicken bake fix might not be possible anymore. The wholesale superstore has gone and done the unthinkable by banning non-members from enjoying the simple pleasure a Costco pizza slice brings. According to a report bu CNN, the company says eating at the food court "always required" a membership, but now, it's actually enforcing the rule. Rude.
A spokesperson for Costco told the outlet that beginning in March you must have an active membership to indulge. Translation: Cough up 60 bucks for the annual fee or bid goodbye to your $1.50 hotdog habit.
I get that you're trying to spend less in 2020, budgeting is important, blah, blah, blah, but hear me out. The membership is well worth the extra cash. Let's set aside the incredible food court menu for a second, Costco has every kind of alcohol you could ever need and seven-pound tubs of Nutella on the cheap. Is that not reason enough?
