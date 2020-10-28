Costco's Giant Gingerbread Mansion Comes With a Whole Pound of Icing & Candy
It comes with plenty of icing and candy, and regular gingerbread houses are shaking.
In typical Costco fashion, the wholesale retailer is selling huge "gingerbread mansions" for about $12, because regular-sized gingerbread houses are apparently not big enough.
The holiday mansion, made by dessert manufacturer Create A Treat , comes pre-built after a genius at corporate realized that people just want to skip to the decorating. The kit comes with more than a pound of icing and candy to make sure no surface goes unadorned.
Structurally, the mansion bears a similar shape to a standard gingerbread house, with one major difference: It has a fun little protuberance sticking out from the roof. In architectural terms, we'd call that a dormer. The more you know.
The added dimension on the gingerbread mansion makes it a bit more realistic—granted, nobody is expecting your candy centerpiece to look realistic—and, more importantly, allows for additional decorating possibilities.
Leave it to Costco to supersize our holiday traditions.
