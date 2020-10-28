News

Costco's Giant Gingerbread Mansion Comes With a Whole Pound of Icing & Candy

It comes with plenty of icing and candy, and regular gingerbread houses are shaking.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 10/28/2020 at 4:53 PM

Not the actual product, but a very-much opulent gingerbread house. | nautilus_shell_studios/E+/Getty Images
In typical Costco fashion, the wholesale retailer is selling huge "gingerbread mansions" for about $12, because regular-sized gingerbread houses are apparently not big enough.

The holiday mansion, made by dessert manufacturer Create A Treatcomes pre-built  after a genius at corporate realized that people just want to skip to the decorating. The kit comes with more than a pound of icing and candy to make sure no surface goes unadorned.

Structurally, the mansion bears a similar shape to a standard gingerbread house, with one major difference: It has a fun little protuberance sticking out from the roof. In architectural terms, we'd call that a dormer. The more you know.

The added dimension on the gingerbread mansion makes it a bit more realistic—granted, nobody is expecting your candy centerpiece to look realistic—and, more importantly, allows for additional decorating possibilities.

Leave it to Costco to supersize our holiday traditions.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.