Costco's Giant Gingerbread Mansion Comes With a Whole Pound of Icing & Candy

In typical Costco fashion, the wholesale retailer is selling huge "gingerbread mansions" for about $12, because regular-sized gingerbread houses are apparently not big enough.

The holiday mansion, made by dessert manufacturer Create A Treat , comes pre-built after a genius at corporate realized that people just want to skip to the decorating. The kit comes with more than a pound of icing and candy to make sure no surface goes unadorned.