Hummus Sold at Costco Recalled Due to Mold Issues

Costco is a haven of fire food court grub and cult-fave products (hello, the Kirkland tequila), but next time you swing by the retail superstore for your weekly grocery haul, you might want to skip the hummus—or at least pick a new brand.

According to Food Safety News, Costco is recalling one of its hummus products due to mold. The Kirkland Signature Pine Nut Hummus is being pulled from store shelves.

"We have identified some mold issues on the pine nut topping on one code date on this item," the company said in a letter to members. The products were reportedly sold between September 21 and October 18.

Here's what to look out for: the brand's Pine Nut spread with the code date "Best Before NOV 26 2022," which should be located at the top of the container. You can return the product directly to Costco for a full refund.