This Revamped Perk Could Save You 20% or More at Costco

The Costco Next program first launched in 2017, but it only featured limited options for members. Now the deal, exclusively available online, allows Costco members to buy stuff from around 35 brands' websites and save 20 percent or more.

The growing perk, Costco says on its website, will help it bring in new items "while increasing the value" of a Costco membership, and according to the multinational corporation, Costco Next has a range of items everyone can enjoy. These include "high-end brands, exclusive and unique items, and popular products that are often in limited supply." More specifically, some of those brands include HO Sports floats and tubes, Mikasa dinnerware, Anker phone chargers, Invicta watches, Weatherproof outdoor clothing, and Sumbody skincare.

Costco is now advertising the program on its website and plans to add more brands and products in 2022. This change, according to the retailer's website, "showcases an expanded selection of curated items that are designed to complement both our inventory and quality standards." Check out the membership service page to connect with suppliers if you already have a membership.