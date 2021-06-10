A New Costco Might be Opening In Your Town This Summer as Sales Boom

To know Costco is to love Costco—food court pizza, endless free samples, and Kirkland's tequila are reason enough to stan the retail superstore. We're not the only ones that think as much, either. In fact, sales have been booming as of late. So much so that the company is opening several new stores across the US this summer alone.

According to Costco, who shared the news on its website earlier this week, five new stores are set to make their debut in the coming months. Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arizona; Moore, Oklahoma; Springfield, Missouri; and Naperville, Illinois, will all welcome the retailer this July and August. New Costco locations are also coming to Australia and Japan.

Costco's decision to open more locations comes as countless retailers were forced to shutter brick-and-mortar stores during the pandemic. The warehouse chain, however, saw a major boom—even in 2020. Total revenue was up 9% for August 2020 ($163 billion), and numbers were up 21% in its quarterly earnings review last month, Insider reports.

Costco currently has over 800 stores across the globe, with 559 in the US and Puerto Rico. In total, Costco is planning to add 20 new locations to its portfolio by the end of 2021.

That's not the only good Costco news, however. In May, the company announced plans to bring back its beloved free samples on a full scale by the end of June. In addition, the retailer is expanding its food court menu and re-opening its seating so that you can fuel up for the arduous grocery shop ahead.