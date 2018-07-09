Costco Cut a Favorite Food Court Item and People Are Pissed

For many, it's the wurst news they've heard in years. Costco is cutting Polish dogs from its food court menu in many locations across the US.
The change is being made as the retailer makes space for new menu items, including many vegetarian and vegan options, reports the Seattle Times. Some of the new items will include organic burgers, an acai fruit bowl, and "a plant-based protein salad."
Costco is beloved by many for its buffet of sample items and the surprisingly cheap and appetizing food court. (Many of the options on this list of the best Costco food court items are still available.) So, it's not surprising that the store is facing backlash for a change to the menu. People are genuinely upset about the disappearance of the Polish hot dog, which was cheap and a popular variation on the $1.50 Costco all-beef hot dog. The hot dog isn't going anywhere.
Many people took to social media to vent.
There's lots of ire out there, but not everyone is mad about having their weiners taken away.
Fortunately for anyone succumbing to a fit of rage, the polish hot dogs will still be sold in bulk, according to the Seattle Times.
