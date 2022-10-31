Nearly 150,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken Sold at Costco Recalled
The retail chain is pulling yet another product from store shelves.
Costco is going through it. The retail giant pulled a fan-favorite hummus from store shelves last week due to a mold issue, and now, it's recalling nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken too.
According to a notice by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Foster Farms fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties may contain pieces of plastic. It was produced on August 11 and shipped to Costco distribution centers across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The recall, however, also warns that the product could've been shipped out to additional locations as well.
FSIS was reportedly notified after consumers complained of clear plastic pieces in their breaded chicken breast patties.
Consumers should watch out for the 80-ounce plastic bags including 20 pieces of "Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat." The best by date is August 11, 2023 with an establishment number "P-33901" and lot code "3*2223**."
"There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of this product, but FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury," the agency said in the announcement. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."
