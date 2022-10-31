Nearly 150,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken Sold at Costco Recalled

Costco is going through it. The retail giant pulled a fan-favorite hummus from store shelves last week due to a mold issue, and now, it's recalling nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken too.

According to a notice by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Foster Farms fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties may contain pieces of plastic. It was produced on August 11 and shipped to Costco distribution centers across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The recall, however, also warns that the product could've been shipped out to additional locations as well.

FSIS was reportedly notified after consumers complained of clear plastic pieces in their breaded chicken breast patties.