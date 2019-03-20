Costco Is Selling Monstrous 3-Pound Lobster Claws in Some Locations

View this post on Instagram

OMG! Costco has THE BIGGEST #Lobsterclaw we have ever seen! 🦞 My hand is in the second photo for perspective! Makes me wonder how big the tail is?🦞🦞#giantseafood #giantlobster #giantlobsterclaw #lobsterinsteroids #foodporn #instafood #isthisketo #wow

A post shared by Just She Ra and Her He Man (@wine_country_foodies)