News

Junior’s Mini Cheesecakes Make a Big Leap into Costco

And they come in a predictably large quantity.

By Thrillist News

Published on 3/22/2021 at 5:37 PM

The exterior of a Costco location.
Shutterstock

Costco is known for a lot of things. Free samples! Food courts! Enormous containers of condiments! Enormous things and/or containers of things in general! But one of its newer additions is itsy-bitsy.

According to DelishCostco is now selling Junior’s mini cheesecakes, which the outlet spied on the Instagram account @snackbetch. The cakes are mini but they come in massive quantities, of course. Each box contains 25 1.5-ounce cakes in original, strawberry, and chocolate varieties. A typical slice is about 4 ounces, but do with that information what you wish.

Junior’s mini cheesecakes are available in the frozen section. It joins other recent additions and re-issues like churros, giant brownies, and the inedible but still noteworthy curbside pickup

