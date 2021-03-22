Junior’s Mini Cheesecakes Make a Big Leap into Costco

Costco is known for a lot of things. Free samples! Food courts! Enormous containers of condiments! Enormous things and/or containers of things in general! But one of its newer additions is itsy-bitsy.

According to Delish, Costco is now selling Junior’s mini cheesecakes, which the outlet spied on the Instagram account @snackbetch. The cakes are mini but they come in massive quantities, of course. Each box contains 25 1.5-ounce cakes in original, strawberry, and chocolate varieties. A typical slice is about 4 ounces, but do with that information what you wish.